The Sun Had Almost Set! by rickster549
Photo 3556

The Sun Had Almost Set!

Had just got there and got the last little bit of the sun as it was going down. Totally clear tonight, so didn't get a lot of color afterwards.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
