Previous
Photo 3556
The Sun Had Almost Set!
Had just got there and got the last little bit of the sun as it was going down. Totally clear tonight, so didn't get a lot of color afterwards.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st March 2025 7:35pm
sunsets-rick365
