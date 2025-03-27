Previous
After the Owl, Then I Watched the Sun Set! by rickster549
Photo 3562

After the Owl, Then I Watched the Sun Set!

At one of my other spots tonight. Found the owls and then watched a beautiful sunset.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Rick

*lynn ace
a stunner!
March 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous the way the clouds spread out!
March 28th, 2025  
