Had One Little Cloud Floating by Tonight! by rickster549
Had One Little Cloud Floating by Tonight!

Which didn't have a whole lot of effect to sunset. But we did have a couple of thunderstorm cells pass by just before this, but all of the clouds blew on by with the storms.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
