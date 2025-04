And When I Go Looking for the Owls, You Get a Different View for Sunset!

Guess it's somewhat convenient, when I go down looking for the owls, I can always stay and catch the sunset. Looked good tonight, but if I had just stayed about 10 minutes longer, it really lit up. Noticed as I was driving out of the parking lot. Almost had to turn around and go back and see if I could get a shot. Just had to forget about it and headed on back to the house.