Sunset With People In It Tonight!

Pretty clear tonight so didn't do a whole lot for sunset. But this couple and their dog pulled up there in the boat and walked ashore and most likely went to the facilities. They then came back and headed out to the boat, in which they cranked up the music and headed out. Can't believe some of the loud music that they play, and being on the water it carries almost like your right next to it. Otherwise, it was a beautiful afternoon.