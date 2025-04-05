Previous
Caught the Sun at the Last Minute! by rickster549
Caught the Sun at the Last Minute!

And when it's at this point, it goes down really fast. Had some pretty nice colors tonight and it was very peaceful down there.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

So much beautiful color!
April 6th, 2025  
Gorgeous orange shades
April 6th, 2025  
