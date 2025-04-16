Sign up
Previous
Photo 3582
Low Tide Again Tonight!
So lots of ripples there in the foreground. Lots of people walking around down there, so some of the ripples have been flattened out.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10395
photos
160
followers
54
following
981% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th April 2025 8:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Love the textured sand and sunset colors
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
