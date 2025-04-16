Previous
Low Tide Again Tonight! by rickster549
Low Tide Again Tonight!

So lots of ripples there in the foreground. Lots of people walking around down there, so some of the ripples have been flattened out.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Love the textured sand and sunset colors
April 17th, 2025  
