Photo 3583
Photo 3583
A Lovely Sunset Tonight!
There was quite a bit of haze out there on the horizon, so it really filtered the sun as it was going down. Couldn't ask for a better afternoon.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
5
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th April 2025 7:46pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wow...gorgeous orange shades
April 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Truly gorgeous!
April 18th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice perspective
April 18th, 2025
