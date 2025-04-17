Previous
A Lovely Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3583

A Lovely Sunset Tonight!

There was quite a bit of haze out there on the horizon, so it really filtered the sun as it was going down. Couldn't ask for a better afternoon.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Wow...gorgeous orange shades
April 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Truly gorgeous!
April 18th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice perspective
April 18th, 2025  
