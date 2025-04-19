Sign up
Photo 3585
Tonight's Sunset From my Owl Location!
Was looking for the baby GH Owl this evening, so didn't get back to a good spot for sunset, so just had to get a quick shot, walking back to the car. Of course, didn't have the normal lens, so just had to go with what I had.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th April 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
I like this location...wonderful sunset colors.
April 20th, 2025
