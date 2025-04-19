Previous
Tonight's Sunset From my Owl Location! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset From my Owl Location!

Was looking for the baby GH Owl this evening, so didn't get back to a good spot for sunset, so just had to get a quick shot, walking back to the car. Of course, didn't have the normal lens, so just had to go with what I had.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
I like this location...wonderful sunset colors.
April 20th, 2025  
