Photo 3588
Sunset From the Trail!
Was chasing the owls again tonight. Found mom in the same spot as last night and heard the baby several times, but just could not locate it. So just had to get a shot of the sunset as I was walking back to the car.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
Sorry you are having such a difficult time spotting that baby, but your sunset capture is really beautiful.
April 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely sunset shot
April 23rd, 2025
