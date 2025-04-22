Previous
Sunset From the Trail! by rickster549
Sunset From the Trail!

Was chasing the owls again tonight. Found mom in the same spot as last night and heard the baby several times, but just could not locate it. So just had to get a shot of the sunset as I was walking back to the car.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
Sorry you are having such a difficult time spotting that baby, but your sunset capture is really beautiful.
April 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely sunset shot
April 23rd, 2025  
