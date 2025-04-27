Sign up
Previous
Photo 3593
Did Get Back in Time to See the Sun Set!
Was at the Owl spot tonight, but got plenty of shots early enough, so headed back to my regular sunset spot before the sun set.
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10428
photos
160
followers
54
following
984% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th April 2025 7:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
I feel lucky to see anything close to this once in a year. You have beautiful sunsets.
April 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Always beautiful
April 28th, 2025
