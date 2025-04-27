Previous
Did Get Back in Time to See the Sun Set! by rickster549
Did Get Back in Time to See the Sun Set!

Was at the Owl spot tonight, but got plenty of shots early enough, so headed back to my regular sunset spot before the sun set.
ace
Shutterbug ace
I feel lucky to see anything close to this once in a year. You have beautiful sunsets.
April 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Always beautiful
April 28th, 2025  
