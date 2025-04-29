Sign up
Previous
Photo 3595
One More From Last Night!
Stayed with the owls too long tonight and the sun had gone down behind a cloud bank, so didn't put much effort in getting a shot of sunset tonight.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th April 2025 7:54pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
