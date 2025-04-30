Previous
The Sun Was Blcked Again Tonight!
The Sun Was Blcked Again Tonight!

Not many clouds overhead, but for the last couple of days, we've had those clouds on the horizon. The sun gets blocked as it goes down and then doesn't have much color afterwards.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
