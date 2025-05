Almost Didn't Stay for Sunset Tonight!

But really glad I did. It seemed to be totally cloudy when I first went down, but as it got closer to sunset time, there was a slight opening out there in the clouds, so decided to hang out for a bit to see if anything would happen. And sure glad I did. With the tide out, it let me change up my spot a bit and was able to get more reflections in the water. Best on black if you have the time.