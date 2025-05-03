Previous
Tonight's Sunset Framed By the Pier! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Framed By the Pier!

Totally cloudy tonight but noticed just a little light , looking through the pier, So tried to get a shot from the end.
Rick

Tim Krywulak ace
Nice shot! Good idea to frame it with the pier. I like the colour tones too.
May 4th, 2025  
