A Moon Shot During the Day! by rickster549
Photo 3601

A Moon Shot During the Day!

While looking for the owl, noticed the moon shining through the tree, so had to fire off a couple of shots to see how it would look in the daylight. Totally clear tonight, so didn't even stop for the sunset. :-(
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Rick

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice
May 6th, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 6th, 2025  
