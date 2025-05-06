Previous
Sunset at My Owl Location! by rickster549
Photo 3602

Sunset at My Owl Location!

Hung around after spotting the owls and waited for sunset. A little bit different view from my normal spot.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549

gloria jones ace
Love the warm orange colors and relfections
May 7th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the warm tones.
May 7th, 2025  
