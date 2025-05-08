Previous
At Least the Sun Got Through a Little Bit Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3604

At Least the Sun Got Through a Little Bit Tonight!

Still had a lot of cloud cover tonight, but things did move enough to let the sun shine through.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Rick

amyK ace
Very striking
May 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the comp and colors.
May 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful compostion
May 9th, 2025  
