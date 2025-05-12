Previous
Another Cloudy Sunset! by rickster549
Another Cloudy Sunset!

Very interesting clouds this evening. Thought they might really light up after the sun went down, but that didn't happen. That band on the left moved on up to where the sun would be going down and pretty much blocked things after that.
12th May 2025

Rick

gloria jones ace
Great cloudscape
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh lovely
May 13th, 2025  
