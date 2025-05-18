Sign up
Photo 3614
The Sun Was There and Then It Disappeared!
There's been cloud banks out on the horizon the last couple of nights, and as the sun goes down, it goes down behind those banks and that's the end of sunset. But it was good while it lasted.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
10491
photos
159
followers
54
following
990% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th May 2025 7:59pm
sunsets-rick365
