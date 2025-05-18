Previous
The Sun Was There and Then It Disappeared! by rickster549
The Sun Was There and Then It Disappeared!

There's been cloud banks out on the horizon the last couple of nights, and as the sun goes down, it goes down behind those banks and that's the end of sunset. But it was good while it lasted.
Rick

