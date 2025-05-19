Previous
The Jets Provided Lots of Clouds Tonight Across the Sky! by rickster549
The Jets Provided Lots of Clouds Tonight Across the Sky!

Quite a few jets were flying across the skies tonight, so they were leaving lots of trails, which they eventually seemed to blend in with the rest of the clouds out there.
19th May 2025

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
What a cool sky abstract.
May 20th, 2025  
