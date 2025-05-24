Sign up
Previous
Photo 3620
Sunset From the Other Night!
Didn't get out at all today. Yard work and car work took up most of the day, and by time I was finished, really didn't feel like getting out. Just had to take it easy. :-)
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th May 2025 7:51pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Amazing sky
May 25th, 2025
