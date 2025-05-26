Previous
Sunset Was Blocked Tonight! by rickster549
Sunset Was Blocked Tonight!

Had thunderstorms coming through, so didn't get to see the sunset tonight. But did like that cloud that is rising up out there. It reminded me of a cartoon character, but couldn't really put a name to it.
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Neat tones and light
May 27th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Does look like a cartoon character
May 27th, 2025  
