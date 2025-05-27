Previous
Rain, Sunshine, and Clouds! by rickster549
Rain, Sunshine, and Clouds!

Had a little bit of everything tonight. To the right of the pier, there was quite a bit of rain coming down from all of the clouds. And to the left of the pier, the sun had just gone down and sort of lit things up pretty well.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful sky and reflections on the water.
May 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line...love the reflections
May 28th, 2025  
