Previous
Photo 3623
Rain, Sunshine, and Clouds!
Had a little bit of everything tonight. To the right of the pier, there was quite a bit of rain coming down from all of the clouds. And to the left of the pier, the sun had just gone down and sort of lit things up pretty well.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10518
photos
158
followers
54
following
992% complete
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th May 2025 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful sky and reflections on the water.
May 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line...love the reflections
May 28th, 2025
