Sunset Was Rained Out, Shortly After this Shot!

Thunderstorms moving through this afternoon. Thought it might be over by time sunset occurred, but that didn't happen. Had to run back up to the car shortly after this shot. Waited for a while in the car, but then decided that it wasn't going to quit, so headed home. And of course, as I was driving home, could start to see some blue skies off to the side, so knew then, that the rain had quit. And of course, one of my friends that was also down there, decided to wait it out, and he had to send me a picture of the sunset after the storm had moved on through. Sure wish I had waited just a few more minutes. :-(