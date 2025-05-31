Previous
Interesting Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Interesting Sunset Tonight!

Not sure if that was smoke of just clouds out there, but it sure did filter the sun very well. As much rain as we've had the last couple of day, really don't think it was smoke. Regardless, made for an interesting sunset.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Rick

Peter Dulis ace
So beautiful
June 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
so colorful ... nice composition with the pier
June 1st, 2025  
