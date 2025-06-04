Previous
Got the Sun Before It Disappeared! by rickster549
Photo 3631

Got the Sun Before It Disappeared!

Thought it was going to be visible all the way down, but after it got past that section of clouds in the foreground, the sun disappeared and that was the end of sunset.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Rick

