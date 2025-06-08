Previous
More Cloudy and Rainy Skies Tonight! by rickster549
More Cloudy and Rainy Skies Tonight!

Actually left the pier for a bit, as the rain moved in. Didn't last long, and then headed back down. The tide was out tonight, so went down below to get a few shots.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Brian ace
Beautiful Rick
June 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful color in the sky and the water.
June 9th, 2025  
