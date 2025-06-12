Previous
So Much for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
So Much for Sunset Tonight!

Lots of rain around this evening, but not on the pier. At least there was quite a bit of lightning across the river, which I kept trying to get a shot of. Just wish that one cloud hadn't been blocking the largest portion of the lightning bolts.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Rick

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Moody blues :)
June 13th, 2025  
