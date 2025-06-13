Sign up
Photo 3640
More Thunderstorms Tonight!
So sunset was pretty much blocked. Was hoping for some lightning, but wasn't happening too often, so didn't even try for it tonight.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th June 2025 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
