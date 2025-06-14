Previous
More Rain and Thunderstorms Today! by rickster549
More Rain and Thunderstorms Today!

Actually thought it was really going to light up, but once again, one of those clouds banks out there moved across the sun and blocked it out. Did have some interesting cloud patterns.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
June 15th, 2025  
Danette Thompson
Very dramatic
Very dramatic
June 15th, 2025  
