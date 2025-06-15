Previous
The Sunset View on the South Side of the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3642

The Sunset View on the South Side of the Pier!

At least there was a little opening for some sunlight to come through, even with all of the cloud cover. Did have to eventually leave as the rain headed our way.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
