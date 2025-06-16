Sign up
Photo 3643
More Thunderstorms Tonight!
But things did start to somewhat clear. There always seems to be that one bank of clouds on the lower horizon that blocks the sun as it goes down, otherwise, it would have lit up a whole lot more.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
John
ace
Stunning light and clouds!
June 17th, 2025
