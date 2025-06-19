Previous
Very Cloudy Sunset! by rickster549
Very Cloudy Sunset!

Quite a few cells across the river, but we still have not gotten any rain. Could see a few flashes of lightning, but none that I could get a shot of.
Rick

ace
@rickster549
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so pretty - the mutes tones are just lovely
June 20th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
June 20th, 2025  
