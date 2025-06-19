Sign up
Previous
Photo 3646
Very Cloudy Sunset!
Quite a few cells across the river, but we still have not gotten any rain. Could see a few flashes of lightning, but none that I could get a shot of.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th June 2025 8:13pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty - the mutes tones are just lovely
June 20th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
June 20th, 2025
