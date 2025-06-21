Sign up
Previous
Photo 3648
Had Clear Skies Tonight!
No rain or thunderstorms today, so ended up with clear skies out there on the horizon. Watched to sun go down and it lit up a little bit after that, but think this was a better view for tonight.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st June 2025 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
