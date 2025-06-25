Previous
One More Sunset Shot from Last Night! by rickster549
One More Sunset Shot from Last Night!

Tonight's sunset shot was blocked out by the clouds on the horizon. As the sun went down behind them, that was it. So thought another from last night, would be better.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
So peaceful, fav.
June 26th, 2025  
*lynn ace
gorgeous color
June 26th, 2025  
