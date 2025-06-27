Sign up
Photo 3654
Well, We Did Get to See the Sun Tonight!
Had more rain cells move through this afternoon and this was what followed. At least we did see the sun for a little bit, and we did get a little color after it went down.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
