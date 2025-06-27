Previous
Well, We Did Get to See the Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Well, We Did Get to See the Sun Tonight!

Had more rain cells move through this afternoon and this was what followed. At least we did see the sun for a little bit, and we did get a little color after it went down.
27th June 2025

Rick

