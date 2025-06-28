Sign up
Photo 3655
Again, After the Thunderstorms Moved Through!
More thunderstorms across the river this evening. Had some pretty nice clouds, but those on the horizon, once again blocked out the sun as it went down. But did get the moon in there.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Lovley light, colors, and gentle waves
June 29th, 2025
