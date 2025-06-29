Previous
One More From Last Night! by rickster549
One More From Last Night!

Total clouds tonight, so didn't even see the sun. It was a nice evening down there, but just not any shots worth keeping.
Shutterbug ace
That sun is trying to peeking through.
June 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
The sunset's light on the clouds is beautiful.
June 30th, 2025  
