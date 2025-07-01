Previous
At Least We Saw the Sun for a Bit Tonight by rickster549
At Least We Saw the Sun for a Bit Tonight

As the sun was coming down, it looked like it was gong to show up the whole way. But right after this shot, it went behind another cloud on the horizon and was once again blocked out.
1st July 2025

Rick

@rickster549
