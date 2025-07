Last Minute Sunset Capture!

It was actually raining this evening, but my friends and I still headed down to the pier. I didn't even carry my real camera down. As we were leaving, we got back to the cars and looked back and saw a burst of red out there, so had to run back and get a couple of shots. They just use their cell phones, but I had to dig my camera and tripod out of the car and then run back. It still was sprinkling, but I managed to get a couple of shots for the night.