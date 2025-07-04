Previous
Next
Fireworks after Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3661

Fireworks after Sunset!

Had planned on getting out for sunset and then fireworks but all plans fell through. First, the air conditioner failed, so was trying to see what I could do with it. Had to call the repairman and he couldn't come out until the next day, so had to sleep in a rather toasty house last night. And on top of that, the wife got really sick after supper and then I had to stay in and take care of her. Did manage to run outside a couple of time and get a couple of shots in the neighborhood. The wife is fine today.
I've gotten a little behind on commenting, but will try to catch up tomorrow.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1003% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact