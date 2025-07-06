Previous
Well, Finally Got What i Had Been Looking For! by rickster549
Well, Finally Got What i Had Been Looking For!

Sure wasn't expecting this tonight, but after the sun went down behind another cloud bank, things started to light up really well. And it lasted for quite a while. Yayyyy!!
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Rick

amyK ace
Love those clouds
July 7th, 2025  
