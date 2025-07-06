Sign up
Previous
Photo 3663
Well, Finally Got What i Had Been Looking For!
Sure wasn't expecting this tonight, but after the sun went down behind another cloud bank, things started to light up really well. And it lasted for quite a while. Yayyyy!!
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10638
photos
155
followers
53
following
1003% complete
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3607
3662
3608
3364
3663
3609
3365
3366
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th July 2025 8:37pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Love those clouds
July 7th, 2025
