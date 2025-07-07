Previous
Well, Wasn't Quite as Bright as Last Night, but Got a Little Color Out of it! by rickster549
Well, Wasn't Quite as Bright as Last Night, but Got a Little Color Out of it!

The clouds just didn't line up the way they did last night, so we didn't get the show that we had last night. But guess you can't have an amazing show every night.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Rick

Barb ace
Splendid!
July 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic.
July 8th, 2025  
