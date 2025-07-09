Previous
One More Shot From the Other Night! by rickster549
One More Shot From the Other Night!

Got rained out tonight, so had to go back to the archives, and what better night, then the one from a couple of days ago. The color had started softening up at this point, but it was still very pretty.
Rick

gloria jones ace
This is lovely.
July 10th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful light and composition
July 10th, 2025  
