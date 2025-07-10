Previous
Sunset at the Back of the Thunderstorm! by rickster549
Photo 3667

Sunset at the Back of the Thunderstorm!

A pretty good sized cell was moving north and it left just enough opening on the back side to somewhat light up the back side of the clouds. Did project that one ray of sunshine.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
*lynn ace
gorgeous
July 11th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
That’s really cool
July 11th, 2025  
