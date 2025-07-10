Sign up
Photo 3667
Sunset at the Back of the Thunderstorm!
A pretty good sized cell was moving north and it left just enough opening on the back side to somewhat light up the back side of the clouds. Did project that one ray of sunshine.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
365
365
NIKON D850
10th July 2025 8:40pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
gorgeous
July 11th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
That's really cool
July 11th, 2025
