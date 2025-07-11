Sign up
Previous
Photo 3668
More Thunderstorms Across the River!
But it still lit up fairly well. Tried to get some lightning shots, but just couldn't time the shutter, even with a long exposure, which this one is. Best on black if you have the time.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th July 2025 8:50pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Barb
ace
Stunning capture, Rick!
July 12th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Another stunner!
July 12th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Totally different feel to most of your sunsets, but still stunning. I like the drama in this one.
July 12th, 2025
