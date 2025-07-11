Previous
More Thunderstorms Across the River! by rickster549
More Thunderstorms Across the River!

But it still lit up fairly well. Tried to get some lightning shots, but just couldn't time the shutter, even with a long exposure, which this one is. Best on black if you have the time.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Stunning capture, Rick!
July 12th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Another stunner!
July 12th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Totally different feel to most of your sunsets, but still stunning. I like the drama in this one.
July 12th, 2025  
