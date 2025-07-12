Previous
The Rain Has Really Brought Out the Sunsets! by rickster549
The Rain Has Really Brought Out the Sunsets!

With all of the thunderstorms we've had, it has really made for some nice sunsets. Just wish I could get more of the rain at my house. Seems like there is a wall around our neighborhood and the rain just goes right around. :-(
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Rick

Joy's Focus ace
Gorgeous sunset and silhouettes!
July 13th, 2025  
