Photo 3669
The Rain Has Really Brought Out the Sunsets!
With all of the thunderstorms we've had, it has really made for some nice sunsets. Just wish I could get more of the rain at my house. Seems like there is a wall around our neighborhood and the rain just goes right around. :-(
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Gorgeous sunset and silhouettes!
July 13th, 2025
