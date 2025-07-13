Sign up
Photo 3670
Got a Little Light Beyond the Clouds for Sunset Tonight!
Most all of the storms were to the left of the pier, so on the right side, we got a little light as the sun went down.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th July 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture...great composition
July 14th, 2025
