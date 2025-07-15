Previous
The Clouds Were Flying Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3672

The Clouds Were Flying Tonight!

But they pretty much covered up any presence of the sun, so this was about as much light as we got tonight. I tried to make a time lapse, but haven't quite figured out how to make it run after getting the shots.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
July 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
A moody sunset...nice capture.
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact