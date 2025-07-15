Sign up
Photo 3672
The Clouds Were Flying Tonight!
But they pretty much covered up any presence of the sun, so this was about as much light as we got tonight. I tried to make a time lapse, but haven't quite figured out how to make it run after getting the shots.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
July 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
A moody sunset...nice capture.
July 16th, 2025
